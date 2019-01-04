Man killed at 8 Mile and Cherrylawn Thursday night

- It took only a day to replace the broken glass door at the Bottom's Up Liquor Store, following a shooting Thursday.

But the memory of the man shot and killed during the incident yesterday will linger for much longer.

"(He was) very nice. He gave me a hug everyday" said Larry Austin, a friend of the victim.

Many people walking into the liquor store who saw bullet holes in the door found themselves asking: why would anyone would hurt the man.

When asked if he knew if anyone wanted to kill the man, Austin said "no."

"I don't know. All I know, all I told him was 'be cool' you know what I'm saying?" he said

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night. Detroit police said a man in his mid 30's brought something inside the liquor store on 8 Mile and Cherry Lawn. The eventual victim was followed by two men who put on masks when they left the store, before killing him.

Residents consider it to be a bad area.

In 2014, Police Chief James Craig raided the area, confronting the liquor store owner asking about criminal activity at the time.

Fast forward to 2019, and now a man is dead. Police are investigating the shooting, however they don't have many suspects. All they know is the people got away in a black Dodge Charge or Chrysler 300.

Call crimestoppers if you can help at 800 speak up.