- A hit and run driver struck and killed 36-year-old Joseph Smoke Tuesday afternoon.

"I don't even know what to say, I saw him four hours ago he was alive," said Nicole Morrison. "Now he's just lying there."

It happened on Westbrook between Puritan and Midland on the city's west side.

"I'm numb, I'm frozen," Morrison, his fiancée, said.

She believes he was targeted.

"I just don't understand people now, you know," Morrison said. "If you got a problem, maybe try to fight or something. Don't try to do something else. People have loved ones, family members. that's his daughter right over here."

Detroit police got the call around 1:15 p.m. Morrison says a group of construction workers saw a dark gray Acura hit Smoke as he trekked northbound on Westbrook. The driver never stopped.

"I guess he was in the middle of the street and when the car saw him, they intentionally sped up and he tried to get over to the side and the car hit him and threw him into the tree," she said.

There have been at least three other hit and runs in Detroit since June. Two of them were fatal. Now another family is preparing for a funeral.

"It's not real to me," Morrison said. "I'm still waiting for him to walk down the street and say, 'Hey babe.' I don't believe it."

Detroit police are on the lookout for that Acura, dark gray in color and probably has some front end damage. If you have seen that car or have any information about what happened here please call Detroit police.