- A Brownstown man was killed early Monday morning when he crashed his truck on I-75, got out of the truck, and then was hit by two different cars.

The Monroe County Sheriff said Charles D. Long, 53, was killed around 1 a.m. Monday on I-75 just south of South Huron River Drive in Berlin Township.

According to the sheriff, Long was driving his 2004 Ford Super Duty south on I-75 when he drove off the right side of the road and crashed into a road sign. He then drove back on the road and across to the other side where he crashed into the center median cement barrier.

His truck was still moving and it kept going south along the right shoulder of I-75.

At some point, Long had either been ejected from his truck or got out. He was hit by multiple vehicles on the highway. The sheriff doesn't know how many vehicles hit Long but said two drivers stopped and reported hitting them.

Those drivers were not hurt.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene, which the sheriff said is part of the highway with minimal lighting.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.