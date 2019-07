- Police are investigating after a man was mauled by several dogs overnight on the city's west side.

The attack happened just after midnight Monday in the 13500 block of Warwick Street, which is near Schoolcraft and Evergreen.

Police say a 63-year-old man was attacked by three pit bulls. He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say the owner of the dogs was standing in front of his home with the dogs when the victim was attacked. Police didn't give any other information about what may have led up to the attack.

A neighbor told us she often sees the dogs wandering loose on their street, so that she has to go out of her way to get around them.

Animal control has been notified, and we're told has the three dogs believed to be involved in the attack. Detroit police will be working closely with animal control to determine what happens to the dogs, as well as if any charges will be pursued against the 59-year-old owner.