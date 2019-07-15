< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man mauled by several pit bulls on Detroit's west side, police say 15 2019 11:10AM https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-warwick%20mauling-071519_1563197583433.jpg_7523147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418201846" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Police are investigating after a man was mauled by several dogs overnight on the city's west side. </p> <p>The attack happened just after midnight Monday in the 13500 block of Warwick Street, which is near Schoolcraft and Evergreen. </p> <p>Police say a 63-year-old man was attacked by three pit bulls. He was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition. </p> <p>Police say the owner of the dogs was standing in front of his home with the dogs when the victim was attacked. Police didn't give any other information about what may have led up to the attack. </p> <p>A neighbor told us she often sees the dogs wandering loose on their street, so that she has to go out of her way to get around them. </p> <p>Animal control has been notified, and we're told has the three dogs believed to be involved in the attack. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mich. gas prices rise 9 cents to average nearly $3 a gallon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.94 per gallon as demand grows amid the summer travel season.</p><p>The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that despite the increase the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 7 cents less than a year ago, though GasBuddy reports we're paying about 25 cents more per gallon than we were a month ago.</p><p>AAA says average prices rose to a 2019 high of $2.95 on Saturday before easing slightly.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/drivers-hit-concrete-chunks-after-street-sweeper-accident-on-i-94-in-harper-woods" title="Drivers hit concrete chunks after street sweeper accident on I-94 in Harper Woods" data-articleId="418188945" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Drivers_hit_concrete_chunks_after_street_0_7522691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Drivers_hit_concrete_chunks_after_street_0_7522691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Drivers_hit_concrete_chunks_after_street_0_7522691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Drivers_hit_concrete_chunks_after_street_0_7522691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/Drivers_hit_concrete_chunks_after_street_0_7522691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michigan State Police are investigating an accident involving a street sweeper on I-94 in Harper Woods early Monday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drivers hit concrete chunks after street sweeper accident on I-94 in Harper Woods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An accident involving a street sweeper closed down both directions of I-94 overnight in Harper Woods for several hours. Several other drivers were also involved when they hit huge chunks of concrete debris after the accident. </p><p>We're told the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 at 8 Mile. </p><p>Michigan State Police believe the driver of the street sweeper was trying to pass a semi truck when it clipped the rear tire of the semi. The street sweeper then lost control and crashed into the concrete median wall, toppling over and then sending huge cement chunks flying onto both sides of the freeway. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/13-year-old-from-ann-arbor-drowns-in-lake-michigan" title="13-year-old from Ann Arbor drowns in Lake Michigan" data-articleId="418158839" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/13_year_old_from_Ann_Arbor_drowns_in_Lak_0_7522636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/13_year_old_from_Ann_Arbor_drowns_in_Lak_0_7522636_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/13_year_old_from_Ann_Arbor_drowns_in_Lak_0_7522636_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/13_year_old_from_Ann_Arbor_drowns_in_Lak_0_7522636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/13_year_old_from_Ann_Arbor_drowns_in_Lak_0_7522636_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A paddle boater rescued the adult but the teenager located was unresponsive about 20 minutes later, approximately 100 yards off shore." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13-year-old from Ann Arbor drowns in Lake Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 13-year-old boy from Ann Arbor drowned on Saturday in Lake Michigan while he and his family were visiting South Haven. </p><p>Witnesses called 911 around 12:30 p.m. after seeing the teen and an adult struggling in the water. They had been swimming but authorities say began drifting away from the shore and couldn’t swim back, </p><p>Emergency responders were on the scene within three minutes. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/ice-raids-in-america"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/Ice_raids_in_America_0_7521988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ice_raids_in_America_0_20190714141837"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ICE raids in America</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mystery-woman-riding-scooter-photo-bombs-wedding-party-sparks-viral-search-we-love-her-for-it-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/14/Molly%20B%20Photography_wedding%20photobomb%201_071419_1563115689347.jpg_7522102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Groom Matt Reilly was posing with his groomsmen outside of his wedding venue in downtown Omaha, Neb., when the group was interrupted by a brightly dressed woman on a Lime scooter. (Molly B. Photography)" title="Molly B Photography_wedding photobomb 1_071419_1563115689347.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mystery woman riding scooter photo-bombs wedding party, sparks viral search: 'We love her for it!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/major-power-outage-strikes-midtown-upper-west-side"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/13/power-outage-nyc_1563067515436_7521338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="power-outage-nyc_1563067515436-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Major power outage plunges Manhattan into darkness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/GETTY%20chicago%20trump%20immigration%20protest_1563049633805.jpg_7520641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)" title="GETTY chicago trump immigration protest_1563049633805.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mich-gas-prices-rise-9-cents-to-average-nearly-3-a-gallon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/09/09/WEB-gas-pump_1441819812583_182068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mich. gas prices rise 9 cents to average nearly $3 a gallon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/drivers-hit-concrete-chunks-after-street-sweeper-accident-on-i-94-in-harper-woods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/wjbk-concrete%20vernier%20ax-071519_1563191653608.jpg_7522796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drivers hit concrete chunks after street sweeper accident on I-94 in Harper Woods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/13-year-old-from-ann-arbor-drowns-in-lake-michigan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/AA%20teen%20drowns%20south%20haven_1563157421125.jpg_7522642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/AA%20teen%20drowns%20south%20haven_1563157421125.jpg_7522642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/AA%20teen%20drowns%20south%20haven_1563157421125.jpg_7522642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/AA%20teen%20drowns%20south%20haven_1563157421125.jpg_7522642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/AA%20teen%20drowns%20south%20haven_1563157421125.jpg_7522642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>13-year-old from Ann Arbor drowns in Lake Michigan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cancer-go-fly-a-kite-cancer-patients-and-survivors-apart-of-detroit-kite-festival-at-belle-isle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/det%20kite%20fest3_1563156237719.jpg_7522705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/det%20kite%20fest3_1563156237719.jpg_7522705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/det%20kite%20fest3_1563156237719.jpg_7522705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/det%20kite%20fest3_1563156237719.jpg_7522705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/det%20kite%20fest3_1563156237719.jpg_7522705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cancer "go fly a kite," cancer patients and survivors apart of Detroit Kite Festival at Belle Isle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/who-killed-latasha-cheatum-crime-stoppers-offers-25-000-reward" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/crimestoppers%202_1563149558102.jpg_7522462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/crimestoppers%202_1563149558102.jpg_7522462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/crimestoppers%202_1563149558102.jpg_7522462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/crimestoppers%202_1563149558102.jpg_7522462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/14/crimestoppers%202_1563149558102.jpg_7522462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Who killed Latasha Cheatum? 