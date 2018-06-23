Man on motorized bike killed in crash on Detroit's west side

- People who live in this west side Detroit neighborhood say they always see that man riding his motorized bicycle around, today was different up until he ran into the back of a truck and then was run over.

“I can't even count how many people done died up and down this street right her, it’s been quite a few,” Terry Moore said.

For 50 years, Terry Moore has looked out from this porch he's got a perfect view of what he considers a dangerous intersection on Detroit's west side, Davison and Oakman Boulevard.

“I heard it I didn't see it until after it happened,” he said.

“I heard it I was sitting right here and I heard a boom boom,” Jeffrey Bradly said.

It startled the neighborhood Saturday afternoon when they looked out into the road it was a familiar face…an older man who rides a motorized bicycle around the area.

He apparently smashed his bicycle into the back of a truck…when he fell off of his bike…another driver ran him over.

“He ran into the back of the truck then a car ran him over (kind of crazy) knocked him out of his shoes,” Moore said.

Retired Detroit Police Officer Jeffery Bradley says the driver who hit him, drove off!

Then a car came right behind him and hit him, but that guy stopped got out for a minute and then he drove off

Detroit Police haven't confirmed it was a hit and run but several witnesses we talked to have the same story.

“You know how you're looking but you’re not paying attention, but I saw a car drive away didn't realize (didn't realize that was the guy?) right,” Moore said.

Police haven't released the bicyclists name, neighbors say their thoughts are with his family.

“I feel for them, I hope they make it through this,” he said.