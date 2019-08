- A man who has been on the run after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend's baby in Highland Park has been arrested.

Police say 21-year-old Lamonte Jackson was arrested Thursday morning by the Michigan State Police 7th District Fugitive Team in Grayling. Jackson recently got out of prison for attempted murder.

In early July, officials say he and the baby's mother got into an argument at her Highland Park apartment. He allegedly took 9-month-old Jhurnee at gunpoint, taking off in the mother's SUV. Police say Jackson believes the baby is his, but that has not been confirmed.

RELATED: Baby home safe in Highland Park after taken by mother's ex just out of prison

Jackson had Jhurnee for more than four hours until his family convinced him to leave the baby with them.

Police say Jackson, who has a "lengthy" criminal past, was arrested with 1.5 grams of Fentanyl and about $4,000 on him.

He is in the Crawford County Jail awaiting extradition to the Highland Park Police Department.