- Everyone knew who 21-year-old Omari Reedus was - at least they thought they did.

"Mr. Reedus was suspected of stealing money and jewelry and PlayStations," said Issa Shahin, a captain with the Dearborn Police Department.

Reedus was posing as a student at the University of Michigan Dearborn. He made himself at home at the university's union, an on-campus housing facility. He also stayed with friends. The friendly demeanor didn't last forever however, with several valuables showing up missing.

Then, police found their man.

"When we took him into custody he was actually in possession of several PlayStations he had stolen from the union and some of the apartments," said Shahin.

Many students found themselves surprised, counting themselves lucky they weren't one of the victims of the stealing-spree.

"It was my roommate who had one of his things stolen, it was in the main area, which I don't have as much control over how often it's locked," said Brendan Markwood, a student at the college.

Markwood called it 'messed up.' But with the incident came some important advice:

"Keep your doors locked, make sure everything is accounted for," he said. "You never know - some guy is going to think 'why not steal some stuff.'"

Police said the crimes weren't difficult to commit; most of the units' doors were unlocked, which made it easy for Reedus to slip in and take possessions. Despite the crime spree, police said he wasn't dangerous.

"He was never armed, there was never any violence associated with it," said Shahin. "He would sneak in and sneak out."

"I'm really glad he didn't steal from my room," said Chris Bourne, another student enrolled at the university.

He may not have locked his doors in the past. Ask him if plans to now, and his answer is different.

"I do now," he said.