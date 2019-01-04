Man reportedly masturbates, rubs genitals on woman at Somerset Lululemon
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Troy police are asking for the public's help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
The incident took place around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Lululemon store at Somerset Collection.
Police said the male suspect aggressively pressed his body against a female victim two separate times, rubbing his genitals against her.
They said he then walked a few feet away and placed his hands down his pants, appearing to masturbate in the store.
He is described as a 30 to 40-year-old black man, about 5'4" to 5'5" tall. Police said was wearing a black baseball style hat, black sweat pants, black hooded sweatshirt. He wore his hair in dreadlocks down his back pulled back in a ponytail.
Anyone with information is asked to call (248) 524-3477.