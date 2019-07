- Detroit Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning around 12:40 at a Citgo gas station located in the 3000 block of Joy Road.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was inside the gas station when he was robbed, police say.

While police are not telling what was taken from the victim, they are providing suspect descriptions.

One of the suspects is being described as a black man around 6ft and 216 pounds. He has a goatee and was wearing all black clothing and a gold chain during the time of the robbery. He was also armed with a black handgun.

The other three suspects are being described as black men,

After robbery, all four suspects fled the scene in a gray Chevy Malibu.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

