- A Dearborn neighborhood is on edge after a man is robbed at gunpoint right outside his home -- the latest in a string of armed robberies in the area.

One Dearborn mom, who doesn't want to be identified, does want the people who she says robbed her son with a gun early Thursday morning caught.

"I'll pray for them. They will be caught. Maybe for their own benefit if they're caught," she said.

She says it was around 12:30 a.m., her son was coming home from work to his house near Indiana and Morross.

When he wouldn't turn over his keys, Mom says her son was kicked.

"I can only tell you we're actively pursuing it," Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said at a press conference about a separate case.

But they told FOX 2 off camera it's not related to the recent death of Sedja Al Janabi from last week, and the other incidents connected to it from the night of Sedja's murder.

The armed robbery victim, his mother and the community are still on edge, but this mom is glad her son at least got a good look at the robber.

"The one that robbed him looked him straight in the eye," she said.

The 27-year-old's mom says they got away with his wallet and lunch box in a black SUV.