Man's body found in car in Dearborn Hts Taco Bell parking lot
DEARBORN HTS, Mich. (WJBK) - The Dearborn Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found in a car parked in a Taco Bell parking lot.
Police were called to the Taco Bell at Telegraph and Annapolis by employees who had arrived to work and found the man dead in a parked car.
Dearborn Heights police told FOX 2 there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man's body.
Police have not identified the man at this time.