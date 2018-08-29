Man's body found in car in Dearborn Hts Taco Bell parking lot

Posted: Aug 29 2018 12:26PM EDT

DEARBORN HTS, Mich. (WJBK) - The Dearborn Heights Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found in a car parked in a Taco Bell parking lot.

Police were called to the Taco Bell at Telegraph and Annapolis by employees who had arrived to work and found the man dead in a parked car.

Dearborn Heights police told FOX 2 there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man's body.

Police have not identified the man at this time.

