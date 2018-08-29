Man's body found in car in Dearborn Hts Taco Bell parking lot

The Dearborn Heights Police Department investigates the death of a man who was found in a car parked in a Taco Bell parking lot on August 29, 2018

Police were called to the Taco Bell at Telegraph and Annapolis by employees who had arrived to work and found the man dead in a parked car.

Dearborn Heights police told FOX 2 there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man's body.

Police have not identified the man at this time.