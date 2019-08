- Police say they're investigating the house fire death of a Waterford woman as a homicide.

The house fire happened on North Lynn Road Tuesday morning. The victim has not yet been identified, but police say she's a woman in her 50s.

Meanwhile, police now say they're looking for a man who may have been connected to the fire and possibly to her death.

Witnesses told police they saw a man leave the house several times the evening before the fire happened. The witnesses told police they'd seen the man at the house before cutting the lawn and loading his equipment into an older white mini van that has some rust.

He was seen at the house Tuesday around 5 p.m. and then again around 10:30 p.m., with the white mini van.

The man is around 25-35 years old.

If you think you know the man or anything about what happened, you're asked to contact Detective Al Knapp of the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-6077.