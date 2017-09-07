Man sentenced 40-80 years for killing, dumping ex-girlfriend in Highland Park garage

- A man was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 40 years in prison for murdering and dumping his ex-girlfriend's body in a vacant Highland Park garage in January.

Durico Moses, 46, was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years and a maximum of 80 years for killing 44-year-old Treashell Spears.

According to the Wayne County prosecutor's office, Moses and Spears met to shop at a store on Dec. 30. They began to argue, and witnesses later reported they saw blood on Moses.

Spears was discovered beaten to death by two people exploring a vacant parking garage in Highland Park.

Her family says Moses was Spears' long term boyfriend and that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Her sister says there were warning signs leading up to her death.

Family remembers Spears as a loving mother and grandmother with a bright future and a masters degree in electrical engineering within her grasp.

To donate to theTreashell Spears Memorial Fund, click here.