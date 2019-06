- Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning around 2:40 a.m. in the 11300 block of Coyle.

Police say the victim, a 31-year-old man, was at the location when he was shot after getting into an argument with a male suspect.

After being shot, the victim was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

As of right now, there is no description for the suspect and police are still investigating.

