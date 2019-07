- Police have confirmed a fatal shooting Saturday night on Detroit's east side.

Around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Robinwood and Marx St a 47-year-old man was shot multiple times, he was pronounced dead.

The suspect a man in his 20's police say was driving a Gold Envoy possible 2006-2007. He was last seen driving eastbound on Robinwood.

While witnesses are calling this a drive-by shooting, police have yet to confirm the circumstances on what happened but believe this is the result of an argument between the suspect and victim.

This incident is under investigation by the Detroit Police Department.