- The person of interested wanted in the death of a woman found inside a burning Waterford home has been arrested out of state.

Adonis Drey Wilson was taken into custody Monday by Pennsylvania State Police. It is unclear when he will be brought back to Michigan. Waterford police has not responded to messages left for further details on the arrest or when Wilson is expected back in state.

The woman was found inside the home on N. Lynn Street in Waterford Township on Tuesday, Aug. 27, after a fire was put out inside.

Witnesses tell police that Wilson would also cut the lawn of the victim, who neighbors say is Stephanie Steinberg.

Neighbors say they saw Wilson at the victim's home at 5 p.m. and then again at 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 - the day her body was discovered in the burning home. Police released Wilson's photo and desriptions of the white minivan he was reportedly driving.

