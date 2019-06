Photo credit: Shameka Scott Photo credit: Shameka Scott

- Some flyers at Detroit Metro Airport had a rude awakening Friday morning when a man stripped naked and tried to go through security.

Erica Donerson with the Detroit Metro Airport says a man walked up to a checkpoint, removed his clothes, disconnected a stanchion and tried to walk through a metal detector.

Police and fire responders with the airport were called to the checkpoint and determined the man didn't pose a security threat, and he was taken to the hospital. The statement didn't elaborate on why or how the man needed medical attention.

This happened around 6:30 a.m. in the McNamara Terminal.

Flyer Shameka Scott was getting through security when she saw what happened. She sent us a photo and video.

Flights did not appear to be disrupted by the security issue.