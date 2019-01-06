Man who tried to resolve family issue gets shot

- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday around 11:00 p.m. in the 17100 block of Edinbrough in Detroit.

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old male, was trying to resolve a family issue when the suspect, a 40-year-old male, told him to leave the scene or else he would fire shots. When the victim refused to leave, the suspect shot him.

The suspect then fled the location.

The victim was transported to the hospital by medics and listed in temporary serious condition.