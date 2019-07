- A 21-year-old man with autism is missing in Northville and neighbors are asked to check any water sources including pools and ponds - plus any sheds or garages.

Akash Patel, 21, was reported missing near Six Mile and Sheldon. According to Northville Police, anyone within a 3-mile radios of Six Mile and Sheldon is asked to check backyards, pools, ponds, lakes, sheds, garages, or any other outdoor structures.

Patel is an East Indian man, 5'7", 120 lbs, with black hair, glasses and some facial hair. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a blue polo, gray shorts, and gray New Balance Shoes.

Northville POlice are searching backyards of homes in and around the Northville Hills Golf Club Subdivision.

Anyone who sees anyone matching this description is asked to call Northville Police at 248-349-9400.