- Detroit police executed a search warrant in the manhunt for Lawrence Davis Friday night on the city's west side.

DPD searched a residence in the area of Waverly and Dexter for Davis based on a tip, but did not find him inside. Davis is wanted for beating Bekley man Tyler Wingate to death early Monday morning after a traffic accident the two got into.

Davis, who was charged with murder earlier today, allegedly beat and kicked Wingate to death on camera outside a gas station at Davison and Livernois. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office says the young man died from blunt force trauma to his head and neck.

Police are still searching the area for evidence that Davis was at the house today.

Detroit police are urging Davis turn himself in. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates as they become available.