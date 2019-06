- A 40-year-old man from Marysville has been arraigned and charged with murdering his own father with a golf club earlier this week.

Jonathan Stahl was arraigned on first degree murder charges.

According to police, they received a 911 call on Wednesday from a man who said he had killed his father with a golf club inside a home on Lighthouse Drive in Marysville.

When police arrived, they tried to help the man, 75-year-old Allan Stahl, but he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner said he died of blunt force trauma.

Police told FOX 2 earlier this week that Allan was practically unrecognizable to state police evidence technicians.

Police say they had no prior contact with this family, and there were no previous issues or signs of trouble. They said on Wednesday that the man was beaten so badly, he could not be compared to the ID in his wallet.