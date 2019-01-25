< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. MDOT easing lane restrictions "wherever possible" for Labor Day weekend fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/mdot-easing-lane-restrictions-wherever-possible-for-labor-day-weekend" data-title="MDOT easing lane restrictions "wherever possible" for Labor Day weekend" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/mdot-easing-lane-restrictions-wherever-possible-for-labor-day-weekend" addthis:title="MDOT easing lane restrictions "wherever possible" for Labor Day weekend"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426034282.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426034282");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426034282-385722940"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426034282-385722940" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/01/25/CONSTRUCTION_1548454165461_6676554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 02:32PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Hey you vacationers, road construction relief is at hand - at least for the weekend.</p><p>The state's department of transportation is suspending its road work and easing traffic restrictions "wherever possible" for the Labor Day weekend - hoping to ease congestion and increase safety.</p><p>MDOT is removing lane restrictions on more than two-thirds of its road and bridge projects across the state. Starting this Friday, 106 out of 151 projects will be halted and the barriers in place will be removed. </p><p>Restrictions will be lifted 3 p.m. on Friday Aug. 30 and continue until 6 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 3. Travelers are warned that equipment will still be out and some travel restrictions will remain in place.</p><p>Here's a list where cement salvation will be at hand in southeast Michigan</p><p>Macomb County:</p> <ul> <li>I-696 service drives will have intermittent closures between Dequindre Road and I-94</li> </ul> <p>Oakland County:</p> <ul> <li>I-75 will have two lanes open each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile, 12 Mile and Coolidge and University Drive and Square Lake Road</li> <li>M-59 will open one lane in each direction between Tipsico Lake Road and Milford Road</li> </ul> <p>Wayne County: </p> <ul> <li>I-75 northbound and southbound ramps on to I-94 remains closed</li> <li>I-94 will have two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and I-94. For Airport access, use Exit 198 at Merriman Road going west and Exit 199 at Middle Belt Road going east</li> <li>I-94 eastbound ramp to M-10 is closed</li> <li>Grand River Avenue will have one lane open in each direction between M-39 and Berg Road</li> <li>Fort Street will have one lane open in each direction near Rosa Parks Boulevard</li> <li>US-12 will have two lanes open in each direction between Merriman Road and US-24</li> </ul> More Local News Stories

Michigan investigating 6 breathing illnesses in two months related to vaping
Posted Aug 28 2019 04:48PM EDT
Michigan health officials say they're investigating six cases of breathing illnesses that may be linked to e-cigarettes or other vaping products. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday each of the cases was diagnosed in the last 60 days and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The patients range in age from 19 to 39. It says that as of Aug. 23, more than 200 possible cases of severe respiratory disease associated with e-cigarette use have been reported in 23 states. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-454241880_1567025167572_7622818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-454241880_1567025167572_7622818_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-454241880_1567025167572_7622818_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-454241880_1567025167572_7622818_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/GettyImages-454241880_1567025167572_7622818_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Illinois last week reported one death.

Sex offender dropped pants at Oakland County park and was 'fishing' for man, police say
Posted Aug 28 2019 03:54PM EDT Illinois last week reported one death.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sex-offender-dropped-pants-at-oakland-county-park-and-was-fishing-for-man-police-say" title="Sex offender dropped pants at Oakland County park and was 'fishing' for man, police say" data-articleId="426048120" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-dodge%20park%20exposed%20pochron-082819_1567021977512.jpg_7622593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-dodge%20park%20exposed%20pochron-082819_1567021977512.jpg_7622593_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-dodge%20park%20exposed%20pochron-082819_1567021977512.jpg_7622593_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-dodge%20park%20exposed%20pochron-082819_1567021977512.jpg_7622593_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/28/wjbk-dodge%20park%20exposed%20pochron-082819_1567021977512.jpg_7622593_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. A convicted sex offender who is already on the registry for life is now accused of exposing himself an an Oakland County park because he was "fishing" to see if another man at the park was interested in him. Brian Pochron, 34, was arrested this week for the exposure from last wek, Oakland County authorities say. According to the county sheriff, Pochron was at Dodge Park #10 in Highland Township on August 23rd when he was spotted pulling his pants down and exposing his behind. A man said he shot video as Pochron laid on his stomach on a picnic table with his behind exposed.

Wish Upon a Teen surprises girl with heart disease with decorated hospital room
Posted Aug 28 2019 01:35PM EDT
Wish Upon a Teen's Design My Room Program helps lift the spirits of teens who are in the hospital long term. Volunteers come in and redesign the space to make things more comfortable for them. Malea was born with cardiomyopathy. She had a transplant in 2015, but is currently awaiting another heart transplant because she's gone into heart failure with the other one. While Malea and her family waited in the patient lounge at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Nancy Sovran from Wish Upon a Teen worked her magic with some of Malea's favorite colors and favorite things. Featured Videos

Oakland company behind first marijuana breathalyzer raises fresh $30M in funding data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/TX281A_FIRST%20POT%20BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png_7622388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/TX281A_FIRST%20POT%20BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png_7622388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/TX281A_FIRST%20POT%20BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png_7622388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/TX281A_FIRST%20POT%20BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png_7622388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/28/TX281A_FIRST%20POT%20BREATHALYZER_00.00.01.17_1567013736590.png_7622388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hound&#x20;Labs&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;startup&#x20;that&#x20;aims&#x20;to&#x20;make&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;marijuana&#x20;breathalyzer&#x2c;&#x20;raised&#x20;a&#x20;fresh&#x20;&#x24;30&#x20;million&#x20;on&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Oakland company behind first marijuana breathalyzer raises fresh $30M in funding</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/oakland-company-behind-first-marijuana-breathalyzer-raises-fresh-30m-in-funding" data-title="1st marijuana breathalyzer gets $30M" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/oakland-company-behind-first-marijuana-breathalyzer-raises-fresh-30m-in-funding" addthis:title="1st marijuana breathalyzer gets $30M" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" Let it Rip Weekend: Should Pit bulls and other dangerous dogs be banned?

German city offering $1.1 million if you can prove it doesn't exist

Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/german-city-offering-11-million-if-you-can-prove-it-doesnt-exist" data-title="$1.1 million offered to prove city doesn't exist" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/german-city-offering-11-million-if-you-can-prove-it-doesnt-exist" addthis:title="$1.1 million offered to prove city doesn't exist" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur" > <h3>Rare sighting of black bear eating condor in Big Sur</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur" data-title="Rare sighting of black bear eating condor" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/rare-sighting-of-black-bear-eating-condor-in-big-sur" addthis:title="Rare sighting of black bear eating condor" > Watch more videos 