- Hey you vacationers, road construction relief is at hand - at least for the weekend.

The state's department of transportation is suspending its road work and easing traffic restrictions "wherever possible" for the Labor Day weekend - hoping to ease congestion and increase safety.

MDOT is removing lane restrictions on more than two-thirds of its road and bridge projects across the state. Starting this Friday, 106 out of 151 projects will be halted and the barriers in place will be removed.

Restrictions will be lifted 3 p.m. on Friday Aug. 30 and continue until 6 a.m. on Tuesday Sept. 3. Travelers are warned that equipment will still be out and some travel restrictions will remain in place.

Here's a list where cement salvation will be at hand in southeast Michigan

Macomb County:

I-696 service drives will have intermittent closures between Dequindre Road and I-94

Oakland County:

I-75 will have two lanes open each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile, 12 Mile and Coolidge and University Drive and Square Lake Road

M-59 will open one lane in each direction between Tipsico Lake Road and Milford Road

Wayne County: