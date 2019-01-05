MDOT: I-696 Westbound will reopen Saturday, Mound Road entrance ramps to remain closed

I-696 westbound between I-94 and I-75 in Macomb County is expected to reopen Saturday, according to the latest updates from the Michigan Department of Transportation Saturday morning.

MDOT says the earlier-than-expected opening is due to favorable weather conditions allowing work to be completed.

In order to get the westbound lanes reopened, work will begin Saturday morning with crews closing two lanes on eastbound and westbound I-94 at I-696 to make necessary changes to reopen the entrance ramps to I-696. This will involve removing signs and barricades.

According to MDOT, all other entrance ramps to I-696 westbound will be reopened by Saturday evening, with the exception of the entrance ramps from Mound Road.

The entrance ramp from southbound Mound Road is expected to reopen Sunday and the entrance ramp from northbound Mound Road is expected to reopen next week.