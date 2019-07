- A man was shot on Detroit's west side, we're told, because he didn't finish car repairs in a timely fashion.

The shooting happened on Glastonbury near West Davison and the Southfield Freeway Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect shot the mechanic twice because he was upset his car wasn't fixed yet. We're told the man shot five times, and the mechanic was hit twice in the leg.

The mechanic is expected to be okay.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, initially ran away from the scene but later turned himself into police.

