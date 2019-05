- Despite a cooler start to the day, temperatures should hover around the low 70s to provide for a comfortable Memorial Day.

FOX 2 Weather Authority Alan Longstreet says SkyTracker's pretty quiet across southwest Detroit and that trend is expecting to hold throughout the day, making for a dry holiday.

Storms off to the west are heading this way, but likely won't make it to Michigan until tonight. There's a possibility of making it through sunset, which is about 9 p.m., without any showers.

It's possible the storm does move in earlier, but they'll more likely begin around 10-11 p.m. Some storms could pack a punch, so keep an eye on the FOX 2 Weather app.

Today's low is 51 degrees and the high is 73 degrees. The record high temperature for Memorial Day in Detroit is 91 degrees set in 2018, and the record low is 35 degrees, set way back in 1915.

Tomorrow's forecast is a high of 76 degrees with showers and storms, 78 degrees Wednesday with a chance of storms, 71 degrees Thursday with a chance of storms, and a dry Friday at 71 degrees.