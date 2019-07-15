Mich. gas prices rise 9 cents to average nearly $3 a gallon

- AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.94 per gallon as demand grows amid the summer travel season.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that despite the increase the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 7 cents less than a year ago, though GasBuddy reports we're paying about 25 cents more per gallon than we were a month ago.

AAA says average prices rose to a 2019 high of $2.95 on Saturday before easing slightly.

GasBuddy price reports say the cheapest station in Detroit is at $2.57/g Monday while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of 92 cents per gallon.

The state's highest averages were in the Detroit and Ann Arbor areas at around $2.95. The lowest prices were in the Marquette and Traverse City areas at roughly $2.87 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

Fox 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.

The Associated Press contributed to this report