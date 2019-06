- Five Michigan Catholic priests are moving along in the legal process after being charged with sexual abuse crimes against children.

The five priests, including two from Detroit Archdiocese, two from Lansing and one from Kalamazoo, face a total of 21 charges. The four boys and girl victimized range in ages between 5 and 26 years old.

According to the Attorney General:

Patrick Casey, 55, Archdiocese of Detroit, had a probable cause conference on May 30 and has a preliminary exam scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 20 before Wayne County 18th District Court Judge Mark A. McConnell. He was charged in Wayne County with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Casey, who was a priest at St. Theodore of Canterbury Parish in Westland, was arrested in Oak Park, Michigan.

RELATED: Five Michigan Catholic priests charged with sex abuse crimes against children

Timothy Crowley, 69, Lansing Diocese, waived extradition and will be picked up by a prisoner transport service before the end of the month and will be delivered to Washtenaw County Jail. He was charged in Washtenaw County with four felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring, and four felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Crowley, who was a priest in various parishes, including St. Thomas Rectory in Ann Arbor, was arrested in Tempe, Arizona.

Vincent DeLorenzo, 80, Lansing Diocese, waived extradition and will be picked up by a prisoner transport service before the end of the month and delivered to Genesee County Jail. He was charged in Genesee County with three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a maximum sentence of life in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring, and three felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. DeLorenzo, who was a priest at Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, was arrested in Marion County, Florida.

Neil Kalina, 63, Archdiocese of Detroit, is currently being extradited to Michigan and will be delivered to Macomb County Jail. He was charged in Macomb County with one felony count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring. Kalina, who was a priest at St. Kiernan Catholic Church in Shelby Township, was arrested in Littlerock, California.

Jacob Vellian, 84, Kalamazoo Diocese, was charged with two counts of rape, a maximum sentence of life in prison. Vellian was a priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Benton Harbor, and now lives in Kerala, India. The attorney general's office is reviewing options on extradition.

RELATED: 'Tip of the iceberg': five Catholic priests charges with sex crimes against children

Members of the attorney general's clergy abuse investigative team has been reviewing hundreds of thousands of documents seized from the state's dioceses last October. The clergy abuse hotline has received more than 450 tips since the beginning of the year.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says the investigation's results are just "the tip of the iceberg." She said nearly all the charges came as a result of calls to their tip line that were later corroborated by files that were seized from the dioceses last fall and multiple interviews with victims. They estimate the team has only process about 5-10 percent of the information they have.