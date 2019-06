- The ever-expanding Democrats vying for a chance to take on President Donald Trump in 2020 will debate in Detroit at the Fox Theatre on July 30 and 31st.

CNN confirmed to FOX 2 that the network will host a Democratic Presidential at the Fox Theatre on July 30 and 31st.

Word of the debate first was released in April but the location was not nailed down until Tuesday.

"Detroit embodies the values and character of the Democratic Party," said DNC Chair Tom Perez in a press release in April. "It's a city of grit and determination, a city that has gotten knocked down only to get back up stronger. With its diversity, its storied history, and its proud ties to the labor movement, Detroit is the perfect place for our party's second debate."

CNN will air and stream the debate which will last two nights. The lineups are still yet to be determined.

There are 24 candidates frunning for the Democratic nomination, including Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Bernie Sanders.

Ticket information is not available at this time and will be published at a later date.

The Fox Theatre was also the site of a Republican debate in the 2016 election.

Once again, Michigan is believed to be a swing state where Democrats and Republicans will be spending time over the next year-and-a-half campaigning for votes.

Beto O'Rourke and Kirsten Gillibrand have already made campaign stops. As has Elizabeth Warren.