<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428389523" data-article-version="1.0">Michigan first responders honored, memorialized on 9/11</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/michigan-first-responders-honored-memorialized-on-911" addthis:title="Michigan first responders honored, memorialized on 9/11"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428389523.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428389523");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428389523_428389574_198644"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428389523_428389574_198644";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428389574","video":"604037","title":"Michigan%20first%20responders%20memorialized%20on%209%2F11","caption":"On%20the%20anniversary%20of%209%2F11%2C%20the%20more%20than%20400%20fire%20responders%20who%20lost%20their%20lives%20are%20being%20honored%20by%20the%20sheriff%27s%20deputies%20in%20Oakland%20County.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F11%2FMichigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F11%2FMichigan_first_responders_memorialized_on_9_11_604037_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662848113%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DVFwf5oAnVYlLzJRYPeY3e0wCCMk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmichigan-first-responders-honored-memorialized-on-911"}},"createDate":"Sep 11 2019 06:15PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428389523_428389574_198644",video:"604037",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"On%2520the%2520anniversary%2520of%25209%252F11%252C%2520the%2520more%2520than%2520400%2520fire%2520responders%2520who%2520lost%2520their%2520lives%2520are%2520being%2520honored%2520by%2520the%2520sheriff%2527s%2520deputies%2520in%2520Oakland%2520County.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_on_9_11_604037_1800.mp4?Expires=1662848113&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=VFwf5oAnVYlLzJRYPeY3e0wCCMk",eventLabel:"Michigan%20first%20responders%20memorialized%20on%209%2F11-428389574",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmichigan-first-responders-honored-memorialized-on-911"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-428389523"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 06:15PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428389523-428389559" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michigan_first_responders_memorialized_o_0_7652142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428389523" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - On the anniversary of 9/11, the more than 400 fire responders who lost their lives are being honored by the sheriff's deputies in Oakland County. </p> <p>"The first thing that came in my mind that day was how expansive is it going to be? What do we have to do to make Oakland County prepared? So we started calling in people, setting up longer shifts, preparing for potential attacks here. And then the second thing ... I started getting requests on assistance," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.</p> <p>That's what Sheriff Bouchard was doing on this day 18 years ago. Just before midnight, a caravan of Oakland County Sheriff's deputies went to ground zero to help -- 2,977 people lost their lives that day and 412 of them were emergency workers. </p> <p>First responders like retired police officer Kathleen Mcabe was working in Troy. Her husband Bill was also working that day. </p> <p>"People are running out but who's running in? And they all have families, they all wanted to get home that evening and that was Bill's worry too. We had a daughter that we didn't know who was gonna take care of her. We were unable to go home on 9/11 until we knew the community was safe," she said.</p> <p>On Wednesday night, Officer William Mcabe's name will be memorialized at the Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial, which honors 850 Michigan first responders who died in our state. Mcabe died in 2017 after a lengthy battle riddled with complications from an accident he was in. </p> <p>"He was struck from behind by a careless driver. He was thrown from the motorcycle and it caused extreme damage to not only his head and his right leg -- internal hemorrhaging," Kathleen said.</p> <p>That led to a stroke and heart attack, ultimately ending his life. </p> <p>Remembering all first responders on a day when so many gave their lives is so critical. Mcabe's daughter flew in from Oregon. She is proud. </p> <p>Roop: "What do you think if he would say if he was alive?"</p> <p>Caitlin Mcabe: "He would be so proud. He would be so proud to be a part of this. He would be so proud to be here. They were his brothers and sisters. They were his family. I grew up in this family. He would just be so proud."</p> <p>"If you worked at Ground Zero you'll never forget the sights, the sounds, the smells. Those things will never leave you. But for me it goes beyond that because it's also what Police and Fire do every day of the year. <h4>Waterford Fire Department posts picture of massive tree down following Thursday storms</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:24PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The Waterford Fire Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of a massive tree that fell down following a storm that hit the area on Thursday.</p><p>The photo's composition shows a worker standing next to a root system that dwarfs the worker. By one web reporter's estimation, the diameter of the tree's base is more than 12 feet large.</p><p></p>
</div> src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_large%20tree%20waterford_091319_1568431060440.jpg_7657634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_large%20tree%20waterford_091319_1568431060440.jpg_7657634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_large%20tree%20waterford_091319_1568431060440.jpg_7657634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_large%20tree%20waterford_091319_1568431060440.jpg_7657634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_large%20tree%20waterford_091319_1568431060440.jpg_7657634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Waterford Fire Department posts picture of massive tree down following Thursday storms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Waterford Fire Department posted a photo on its Facebook page of a massive tree that fell down following a storm that hit the area on Thursday.</p><p>The photo's composition shows a worker standing next to a root system that dwarfs the worker. <h4>Area restaurants dependent on auto workers' business worried over pending strike</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>As the expanding web of labor union negotiations with car companies further entangles officials, local stores also find themselves at the mercy of a potential strike.</p><p>Julie Cekaj, who runs Royal BBQ Pizza on Mount Elliot Street in Detroit said workers from two of the big three auto companies provide most of their business in the mornings.</p><p>"Pretty much especially the mornings, that would be a mess," she said. "Cause the morning shift is 90 percent GM and Chrysler."</p>
</div> "Cause the morning shift is 90 percent GM and Chrysler."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ag-nessel-examining-past-cases-of-former-assistant-after-reports-he-slept-with-victim-of-his-cases" title="AG Nessel examining past cases of former assistant after reports he slept with victim of his cases" data-articleId="428758389" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AG Nessel examining past cases of former assistant after reports he slept with victim of his cases</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Attorney General Dana Nessel is looking into past sexual assault cases run by a former assistant after reports came out he was sleeping with a victim of those cases.</p><p>Before Brian Kolodziej was hired by former Attorney General Bill Schuette, he worked at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office in the sex crimes unit. <h4>AG Nessel examining past cases of former assistant after reports he slept with victim of his cases</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Attorney General Dana Nessel is looking into past sexual assault cases run by a former assistant after reports came out he was sleeping with a victim of those cases.</p><p>Before Brian Kolodziej was hired by former Attorney General Bill Schuette, he worked at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office in the sex crimes unit. The same unit that he was evenutally pulled from for having relationships with rape victims.</p><p>"So when this came out I, wasn't surprised at all because of what had happened before," said Criminal Defense Attorney Nicole Blank-Becker.</p>
</div> Road rage incidents like this have been on the rise recently. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/base-jumpers-heart-stopping-dive-from-yosemite-national-parks-glacier-point-caught-on-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/mountain%20dive_1568408125131.JPG_7656781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="California photographer Chris Fabregas caught sight of one of the jumping duo making the dramatic dive from Yosemite National Park's Glacier Point. (Photo Credit: Chris Fabregas via Storyful)" title="mountain dive_1568408125131.JPG-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>BASE jumper's heart-stopping dive from Yosemite National Park's Glacier Point caught on video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fda-looking-into-possible-carcinogen-found-in-zantac-other-heartburn-medications"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_walgreensheartburnmeds_091319_1568405583402_7656914_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Heartburn medications are shown in an aisle at Walgreens. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="getty_walgreensheartburnmeds_091319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA looking into possible carcinogen found in Zantac, other heartburn medications</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/andrew-yang-2020-democratic-hopeful-announces-plans-to-give-away-1k-per-month-to-10-families"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/12/GettyImages-1174326050%20THUMB_1568335780713.jpg_7655321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic presidential candidate former tech executive Andrew Yang speaks during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Texas Southern University's Health and PE Center on September 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/area-restaurants-dependent-on-auto-workers-business-worried-over-pending-strike" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/_It_s_3D_chess___union_negotiations_furt_0_7657396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/_It_s_3D_chess___union_negotiations_furt_0_7657396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/_It_s_3D_chess___union_negotiations_furt_0_7657396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/_It_s_3D_chess___union_negotiations_furt_0_7657396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/_It_s_3D_chess___union_negotiations_furt_0_7657396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Area restaurants dependent on auto workers' business worried over pending strike</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ag-nessel-examining-past-cases-of-former-assistant-after-reports-he-slept-with-victim-of-his-cases" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_assistant_Attorney_General_resign_0_7657377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AG Nessel examining past cases of former assistant after reports he slept with victim of his cases</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tidal-s-1m-grant-program-launches-with-5-detroit-musicians" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_tidal%20music%20generic_091319_1568423202395.jpg_7657293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_tidal%20music%20generic_091319_1568423202395.jpg_7657293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_tidal%20music%20generic_091319_1568423202395.jpg_7657293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_tidal%20music%20generic_091319_1568423202395.jpg_7657293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/wjbk_tidal%20music%20generic_091319_1568423202395.jpg_7657293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tidal's $1M grant program launches with 5 Detroit musicians</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-not-black-and-white-immigrant-labeled-fugitive-by-ice-has-lawsuit-filed-on-his-behalf-thrown-out" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Albanian_immigrant_living_in_church_and__0_7657411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Albanian_immigrant_living_in_church_and__0_7657411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Albanian_immigrant_living_in_church_and__0_7657411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Albanian_immigrant_living_in_church_and__0_7657411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Albanian_immigrant_living_in_church_and__0_7657411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"Not black and white," immigrant labeled fugitive by ICE has lawsuit filed on his behalf thrown out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-melvindale-police-officer-suing-department-says-he-was-fired-for-giving-info-to-fbi" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_Melvindale_police_sergeant_suing__0_7657100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_Melvindale_police_sergeant_suing__0_7657100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_Melvindale_police_sergeant_suing__0_7657100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_Melvindale_police_sergeant_suing__0_7657100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/13/Former_Melvindale_police_sergeant_suing__0_7657100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Melvindale police officer suing department, says he was fired for giving info to FBI</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428389523'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 