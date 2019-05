- Police say a southern Michigan man has been arrested after they found the body of a woman in his apartment.

The Sturgis Police Department says a 35-year-old Sturgis man is being charged with open murder, dismemberment of a corpse and failure to report a death after being arrested Wednesday night.

Police say they received an anonymous tip the man was storing a woman's body inside his apartment Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they were given consent to search and a full search warrant was later issued and executed.

According to FOX 17, Wade Allen, 35, was arrested on charges of open murder, dismemberment and failure to report a death. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim had not been previously reported missing. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Investigators did not say what else was found in the search.