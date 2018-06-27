Michigan man on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list

- A Michigan man has been added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, authorities said Wednesday. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his capture.

Tamon Mims of Benton Harbor is wanted for a double homicide on March 25, 2018.

Authorities allege Mims, who is a known member of the Gangster Disciples Street Gang, gunned down two men at a house party while about 100 people were watching. After shooting them from the front door, authorities say Mims "very calmly" walked up to both the victims and shot them in the head.

Authorities aren't sure how old he is as he's given varying dates of birth. They estimate he's around 40 years old, though.

He's known to use a variety of aliases, including: Ricky Moore, Holden Harris, Holden Harris, Jr., “Tank,” Antwan T. Tamon, Antwon Tamon Mims, Antwan Tamon, Jr., Antwane Tamon Mims, and Antwane Tamone.

He has family and gang ties in Michigan, Indiana, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois and Tennessee.

Mims is 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs around 210 - 265 lbs. He has tattoos on his left hand, left forearm, right hand, right forearm and upper right arm.

Mims is the 519th person to added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, and the 21st specifically sought by the FBI’s Detroit Field Office.

Anyone with information about Mims is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or contact their nearest law enforcement agency, FBI office, or U.S. Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

You can view his Most Wanted flyer here.