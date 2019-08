- The primary election in Michigan is today, August 6, 2019. As usual, polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

You can check out your sample ballot here before you head to the polls. If you're not registered you can still register today at your city or township clerk's office.

Many communities are holding primaries for mayor and city council, including Allen Park, Highland Park, Inkster, Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights.

One of the bigger races is happening in Warren, where nine challengers are vying to unseat current mayor Jim Fouts. The top two will move on to the November ballot.

Plagued by a series of leaked audible recordings, Fouts is currently serving his third term, which used to be the maximum. But voters approved a measure to extent the limit to five terms back in 2016.

| RELATED:

New alleged audio has Warren mayor joking about abused women

New alleged Fouts recording mocks Rick Santorum's disabled child

Voters in Birmingham are being asked to consider a bond proposal for reconstruction of a parking garage on North Old Woodward.

The current structure would be torn down and replaced with a new one that includes retail and office space. The project would not raise taxes and would be paid for through parking revenue over the next 30 years.

Other issues on the ballot in southeast Michigan include millages for Walled Lake and West Bloomfield Township Public Safety, Bloomfield fire, Livonia schools and St. Clair Shores roads.