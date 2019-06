- Michigan State Police said troopers who pulled a car over on 8 Mile at 2 a.m. on Monday with a young child in the car found a loaded gun stashed in a diaper bag

Troopers on patrol in the Township of Royal Oak stopped a car for a traffic violation at 8 Mile near Fair Street. During the stop, troopers spoke with two men in the car and also saw a young child there with them.

Neither adult had a valid driver's license.

When troopers searched the car, they found a loaded .380 semi-automatic in a diaper bag behind the rear passenger side seat.

Troopers searched the passenger and also reported finding two 10 milligrams of Oxycontin.

The two men, a 25-year-old from Ferndale and 37-year-old from Detroit, were both arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and probation violation. Both were arrested, pending review from the prosecutor's office.