- A Michigan State Police trooper and civilian driver were injured in a crash Wednesday night.

The trooper was driving an undercover unit when he was involved in the crash at Livernois and Cadet in Detroit at about 9:15 p.m. according to a Michigan State Police spokesman.

Both drivers received injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Crash investigators are at the scene now.

The circumstances of the crash are not known.

