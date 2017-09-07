Michigan State students are drinking less, study says

- For years Michigan State University has had a party school reputation, but that appears to be changing.

Back in 2006, only about 23 percent of MSU students surveyed as part of the National College Health Assessment reported never drinking or not drinking within the previous month.



Last year, that number was about 30 percent.



The average number of drinks consumed the last time students partied is down too, from about five drinks in 2006 to three and 1/3 in 2016.



Alcohol use among high school students has been declining for 25 years, according to the Center For Disease Control and Preventions' Youth Risk Behavior Survey.



In 2015, the latest year the survey was conducted, 59 percent of high schoolers in Michigan said they'd tried alcohol at least once. That's down from 74 percent in 2005