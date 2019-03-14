< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fmichigan-suppliers-hoping-to-attract-military-vehicle-producers-it-s-a-42b-franchise-program width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Michigan suppliers hoping to attract military vehicle producers. It's a $42B franchise program 14 2019 06:16PM TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A new military contract is up for grabs and Michigan suppliers are making their pitch.

"I think you have to come back to what does Michigan bring to the table?" said Pavan Muzumdar, COO of automation alley. "We know how to make suff, we have a supply chain that is deep."

With roots in automobiles, Michigan companies are looking to broaden the reputation and attract two companies looking to build 3,500 infantry fighting vehicles. If you think that number is big, check out the cost of the program. "It's a big $42 billion franchise program and it's a big activity, so we need to get started quickly," said Brand Barnard of Raetheon. "But we have started in the right place."

The new Lynx fighting vehicles would replace the existing fleet for the U.S. Army. Paired with Rheinmettal out of Germany, the two companies were in Troy to hear what dozens of Metro Detroit companies could offer. The first phase of the program will include $600 million worth of work.

"To make something liek that, you need a sophisticated ecosystem that we have in Michigan" Muzumdar said, "and so I think we will lead with that."

Part of the pitch includes emphasizing the talent that Michigan offers.

"A lot of it (talent) is driven by automotive, and there are companies like GM Defense or looking to transition some of their commercial capability into the defense space and that's a fairly common occurrence," said Barnard.

The companies will pick their suppliers in 2020. "If you have allergies, you can do it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/severe-weather-warnings-continue-through-se-michigan" title="Severe weather leaves trail of damage in south central Michigan" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Suspected_tornado_touches_down_in_Shiawa_0_6893933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Suspected_tornado_touches_down_in_Shiawa_0_6893933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Severe weather leaves trail of damage in south central Michigan"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Suspected_tornado_touches_down_in_Shiawa_0_6893933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Suspected_tornado_touches_down_in_Shiawa_0_6893933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Severe weather leaves trail of damage in south central Michigan"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Severe weather leaves trail of damage in south central Michigan</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 09:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Severe weather continues to move through the area, a trail of damage in south central Michigan remains.</p><p>Some of the most damage has been documented online in the area of Durand and Vernon, southwest of the Flint area. Most of southeastern Michigan is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with hail and high winds remaining to deal with. </p><p>Michigan State Police say about 21 homes were destroyed but say no injuries have been reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/michigan-suppliers-hoping-to-attract-military-vehicle-producers-it-s-a-42b-franchise-program" title="Michigan suppliers hoping to attract military vehicle producers. It's a $42B franchise program" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Could__42_billion_be_coming_to_Michigan__0_6893190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Could__42_billion_be_coming_to_Michigan__0_6893190_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Michigan suppliers hoping to attract military vehicle producers. It's a $42B franchise program"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Could__42_billion_be_coming_to_Michigan__0_6893190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/14/Could__42_billion_be_coming_to_Michigan__0_6893190_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Michigan suppliers hoping to attract military vehicle producers. It's a $42B franchise program"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan suppliers hoping to attract military vehicle producers. It's a $42B franchise program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 06:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 06:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new military contract is up for grabs and Michigan suppliers are making their pitch.</p><p>"I think you have to come back to what does Michigan bring to the table?" said Pavan Muzumdar, COO of automation alley. "We know how to make suff, we have a supply chain that is deep."</p><p>With roots in automobiles, Michigan companies are looking to broaden the reputation and attract two companies looking to build 3,500 infantry fighting vehicles. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="GETTY Boeing Max 31319-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump: US grounding Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 after Ethiopia crash</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/don-t-panic-but-facebook-and-instagram-are-down"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)" title="Facebook logo-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Don't panic... 