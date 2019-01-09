Michigan teen missing since May found in Texas

- A 15-year-old girl from mid-Michigan who has been missing since May 2018 has been found in Texas after walking into a business to ask for help.

Kaitlyn Leondard has been missing from her Standish, Michigan, home since May 2018. Kaitlyn left the house through a window.

According to the Arenac County Sheriff's Department, Kaitlyn was found in Mt. Pleasant, Texas on Monday when she walked into a business and asked for help. She also called her mother. Mt pleasant is about 120 miles east of Dallas in east Texas.

When Kaitlyn was reported missing, she left her phone behind but took her backpack with her.

The Arenac County Sheriff's Department announced the news on Facebook on Monday: