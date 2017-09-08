Minivan driver says he feared suspect was going to get inside his car

- A dramatic high-speed chase in Detroit on I-75 near the Ambassador Bridge on Friday ended with an attempted murder suspect in custody after he climbed on top of a moving minivan and was tackled by police.

Inside that moving car sat a man, frozen, unsure of what the suspect was going to do next. What could it have been possibly been like sitting inside? He talked to FOX 2 and said on a scale of 1 to 10, it was a 25.

The suspect ran from police Friday just after 12:30 p.m. The driver got on and off I-75 several times before getting a flat tire on northbound I-75 just before 12:50 p.m. Several police vehicles were right behind.

The suspect then got out of his car and attempted to run. The suspect hopped over the concrete barrier dividing the north and southbound lanes of I-75, running into oncoming traffic. Several authorities also hopped over the barrier and chased after him.

The suspect then hopped on the hood of a Chrysler Town and Country that was still slowly moving, and then climbed onto the roof. An officer climbed up on the car after him and tackled the suspect to the ground

