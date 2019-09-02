< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local alt="Dorian's path shifts slightly to the east; hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian's path shifts slightly to the east; hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/vlcsnap-2019-09-01-16h37m38s623_1567370304973_7629740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/4F793512E09A466A97547181CC4F2F83_6_1567335104035_7629242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday">Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1171183897%20THUMB_1567210080239.jpg_7627936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash">Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian's path shifts slightly to the east; hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday">Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash">Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/northern-lights-to-illuminate-night-sky-in-some-parts-of-us-over-labor-day-weekend">Northern lights to illuminate night sky in some parts of US over Labor Day weekend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/woman-forced-to-give-birth-alone-in-denver-jail-cell-files-lawsuit">Woman forced to give birth alone in Denver jail cell files lawsuit</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/DORIAN-090219-5PM_1567461342195_7632457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian's path shifts slightly to the east; hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian's path shifts slightly to the east; hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/young-boy-is-the-first-reported-hurricane-dorian-related-death"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/bahamas%20photos_1567414720515.png_7630245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Young boy is the first reported Hurricane Dorian-related death"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/young-boy-is-the-first-reported-hurricane-dorian-related-death">Young boy is the first reported Hurricane Dorian-related death</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/vlcsnap-2019-09-01-16h37m38s623_1567370304973_7629740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/4F793512E09A466A97547181CC4F2F83_6_1567335104035_7629242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday">Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian's path shifts slightly to the east; hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/us-and-world-news/young-boy-is-the-first-reported-hurricane-dorian-related-death">Young boy is the first reported Hurricane Dorian-related death</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian">Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday">Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/dorian-barreling-toward-florida-with-president-trumps-mar-a-lago-in-storms-projected-path">Dorian barreling toward Florida with President Trump's Mar-a-Lago in storm's projected path</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-thursday-forecast">"A big deal:" Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/the-jazz-cafe">The Jazz Cafe</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/watermelon-refresher-dish-for-your-labor-day-picnic"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Watermelon_refresher_dish_for_your_Labor_0_7631314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Watermelon refresher dish for your Labor Day picnic"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/watermelon-refresher-dish-for-your-labor-day-picnic">Watermelon refresher dish for your Labor Day picnic</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/chef-bobby-s-fresh-michigan-peach-cake"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Chef_Bobby_s_Fresh_Michigan_Peach_Cake_0_7631312_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chef Bobby's Fresh Michigan Peach Cake"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/chef-bobby-s-fresh-michigan-peach-cake">Chef Bobby's Fresh Michigan Peach Cake</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-labor-day-walleye-with-chef-bobby"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Cooking_Labor_Day_walleye_with_Chef_Bobb_0_7631290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cooking Labor Day walleye with Chef Bobby"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-labor-day-walleye-with-chef-bobby">Cooking Labor Day walleye with Chef Bobby</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrity-chef-fabio-viviani-s-restaurant-open-now-in-commerce-twp"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Celebrity_chef_Fabio_Viviani_s_restauran_0_7627255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani's restaurant open now in Commerce Twp"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrity-chef-fabio-viviani-s-restaurant-open-now-in-commerce-twp">Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani's restaurant open now in Commerce Twp</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/watermelon-refresher-dish-for-your-labor-day-picnic">Watermelon refresher dish for your Labor Day picnic</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/chef-bobby-s-fresh-michigan-peach-cake">Chef Bobby's Fresh Michigan Peach Cake</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-labor-day-walleye-with-chef-bobby">Cooking Labor Day walleye with Chef Bobby</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrity-chef-fabio-viviani-s-restaurant-open-now-in-commerce-twp">Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani's restaurant open now in Commerce Twp</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/can-t-find-the-right-size-vent-cover-enter-the-multi-tool">Can't find the right size vent cover? Enter the multi-tool</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/lee-thomas-gives-ted-talk-about-learning-positivity-through-vitiligo">Lee Thomas gives TED Talk about learning positivity through vitiligo</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About FOX 2</a></li> <li><a class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story426963451" class="mod-wrapper MISSING: Detroit police look for Zyion Phillips who may be suicidal addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/missing-detroit-police-look-for-zyion-phillips-who-may-be-suicidal" addthis:title="MISSING: Detroit police look for Zyion Phillips who may be suicidal"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426963451.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426963451");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426963451-426962265"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zyion Phillips" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Zyion Phillips</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426963451-426962265" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zyion Phillips" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Zyion Posted Sep 02 2019 07:28PM EDT

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for missing 18-year-old Zyion Phillips who may be suicidal.

Phillips was last seen by his mother at their home in the 11300 block of Sorento on Sept. 2, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m. He left the location after an argument and did not return. complexion, high top fade. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts.

Phillips is in good physical condition but his mother believes that he is suicidal.

If anyone has seen Zyion Phillips, please call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Business_employs_adults_with_special_nee_0_7632901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Business_employs_adults_with_special_nee_0_7632901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Business_employs_adults_with_special_nee_0_7632901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Business_employs_adults_with_special_nee_0_7632901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Business_employs_adults_with_special_nee_0_7632901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bakery employs adults with special needs to craft dog treats made from byproducts from beer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 08:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Brew Bakers are adults with special needs using beer by-products to make dog biscuits -- a business all their own that's booming on the west side of the state and now it's making its way to Detroit.</p><p>Tanis Hooker stopped by the FOX 2 studio to tell us about Beer City Dog Biscutis, a business, a non-profit, by and for people with special needs. </p><p>"Peanut butter, rice flour, eggs and the leftover spent grains," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wayne-state-grad-turns-junkyard-into-6-000-square-foot-micro-sports-facility" title="Wayne State grad turns junkyard into 6,000 square foot soccer facility" data-articleId="426960087" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Detroit_Soccer_District__the_city_s_newe_0_7632562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Detroit_Soccer_District__the_city_s_newe_0_7632562_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Detroit_Soccer_District__the_city_s_newe_0_7632562_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Detroit_Soccer_District__the_city_s_newe_0_7632562_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Detroit_Soccer_District__the_city_s_newe_0_7632562_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wayne State grad turns junkyard into 6,000 square foot soccer facility</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You won't find much evidence of soccer in Detroit if you drive around the city. Heck, you won't find much even if you google it - apart from Detroit City FC of course. And even they only play in Hamtramck.</p><p>But worry not you foot aficionados, there's a new pitch in town. And you'll find it on the city's west side, at Stanton Street and Merrick Street.</p><p>"If you look around, if you Google 'soccer in Detroit,' you don't really find much," said Joe De Verteuil, founder of the Detroit Soccer District. "My question was always why? Why is it not here?"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/weekend-crash-that-left-13-year-old-dead-was-in-stolen-vehicle-driven-by-allegedly-drunk-teen" title="Weekend crash that left 13-year-old dead was in stolen vehicle driven by allegedly drunk teen" data-articleId="426955497" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Weekend crash that left 13-year-old dead was in stolen vehicle driven by allegedly drunk teen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"Her life was stolen."</p><p>That's the sentiment that Ansariah Musafir is left with after reports that her daughter was killed in a weekend crash.</p><p>"She was a good kid and it's like 'why does this happen to a good kid,'?" asked her mom.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/DORIAN-090219-5PM_1567461342195_7632457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DORIAN-090219-5PM_1567461342195-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian's path shifts slightly to the east; hurricane and storm surge warnings active for Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/utility-crews-from-across-the-country-ready-to-restore-power-after-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/vlcsnap-2019-09-01-16h37m38s623_1567370304973_7629740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Dalton Waldroup via Storyful)" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-01-16h37m38s623_1567370304973-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Utility crews from across the country ready to restore power after Hurricane Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hurricane-dorian-forecast-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/01/4F793512E09A466A97547181CC4F2F83_6_1567335104035_7629242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="4F793512E09A466A97547181CC4F2F83_6_1567335104035-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dale-earnhardt-jr-shares-harrowing-new-details-of-familys-plane-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/30/GettyImages-1171183897%20THUMB_1567210080239.jpg_7627936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #8 Hellmann's Chevrolet, stands during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 30, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)" title="1171183897_1567210080239-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares harrowing new details of family's plane crash</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/missing-detroit-police-look-for-zyion-phillips-who-may-be-suicidal" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20ZYION%20PHILLIPS_1567466775945.JPG_7632791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Zyion&#x20;Phillips" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>MISSING: Detroit police look for Zyion Phillips who may be suicidal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wayne-state-grad-turns-junkyard-into-6-000-square-foot-micro-sports-facility" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/wjbk_detroit%20soccer%20district%203_090219_1567466403121.JPG_7632789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wayne State grad turns junkyard into 6,000 square foot soccer facility</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/weekend-crash-that-left-13-year-old-dead-was-in-stolen-vehicle-driven-by-allegedly-drunk-teen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Thirteen_year_old_killed_by_suspect_driv_0_7632560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weekend crash that left 13-year-old dead was in stolen vehicle driven by allegedly drunk teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/metro-detroit-disaster-relief-group-readies-to-help-as-dorian-takes-aim-at-us" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/Metro_Detroit_disaster_relief_group_read_0_7632553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metro Detroit disaster relief group readies to help as Dorian takes aim at US</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dpd-looking-for-missing-kevin-patterson-who-suffers-from-mental-health-disorder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/02/MISSING%20KEVIN%20PATTERSON_1567460215667.jpg_7632384_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kevin&#x20;Patterson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DPD looking for missing Kevin Patterson who suffers from mental health disorder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div Local Weather Mornings Sports Community Follow Us © Fox Television Stations, LLC. 