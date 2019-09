- Detroit police are searching for missing 18-year-old Zyion Phillips who may be suicidal.



Phillips was last seen by his mother at their home in the 11300 block of Sorento on Sept. 2, 2019 at approximately 3:30 p.m. He left the location after an argument and did not return.

Phillips' mother is concerend because she believes he may try to harm himself.



Phillips is described as an 18-year old male, 6 feet, 1 inch and 175 pounds with a medium brown complexion, high top fade. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts.



Phillips is in good physical condition but his mother believes that he is suicidal.

If anyone has seen Zyion Phillips, please call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.