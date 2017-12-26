Missing Detroit teen Ajanay Bacon last seen at school

- Detroit police are asking for help to locate a missing teenager.

Police say 16-year-old Ajanay Bacon has not been since Friday morning when her mother dropped her off at school.

They say she contacted her sister on Saturday for money, but has not been home.

Ajanay is about 5'5", 200 lbs, and was last seen wearing an army green coat, black ripped jeans and blue and white sneakers.

She's in good physical and mental health and does not have a history of running away.

