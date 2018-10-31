FOUND: Holly teen thought to to be in Detroit is safe

- UPDATE: A missing Holly 14-year-old thought to be in Flint or Detroit has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

UPDATE: The Michigan State Police, Metro North Post has found Aliyah Arianna West, 14 years old from Holly Township. She is safe and investigators are determining if any criminal activity occurred. Great job by Tpr. Morris who responded to this runaway complaint and got her home pic.twitter.com/3J49P10p7D — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 2, 2018

Michigan State Police had searching for a missing girl earlier in the week.

Aliyah Arianna West left her home at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 after a fight with her mother who reported her missing at 9 a.m. Oct. 30.