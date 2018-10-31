FOUND: Holly teen thought to to be in Detroit is safe

Posted: Oct 31 2018 07:13PM EDT

Updated: Nov 02 2018 09:00PM EDT

(WJBK) - UPDATE: A missing Holly 14-year-old thought to be in Flint or Detroit has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police. 

 

Michigan State Police had searching for a missing girl earlier in the week.

Aliyah Arianna West  left her home at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 after a fight with her mother who reported her missing at 9 a.m. Oct. 30.  

 

