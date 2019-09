- Detroit Police are searching for 16-year-old Nyaudra Jarrett, who was last seen Saturday morning around 2 in the 8600 block of Epworth.

Police say Nyaudra’s mother pulled up to their home, went inside and when she came back outside to the vehicle, Nyaudra was gone.

Nyaudra’s mother reported to police that she had been arguing with her daughter prior to.

Nyaudra is 5’6 and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black leggings, and black and white slip on shoes with a small dog design on the side.

She is in good physical and mental health.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department Tenth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040.