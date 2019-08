- Detroit Police need assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old man.

Phillip Mason was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 11th in the 3500 block of John C Lodge where he lives.

He left the location after taking the keys of his caregiver while she was cleaning his back room. Phillip was last seen driving a 2010 red Ford Fusion after leaving his wheel chair at his home.

The family of Phillip is concerned for his safety because he is incapacitated, but has left before in the past.

He is described as a 63-year old black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 lbs. light brow complexion, brown eyes, short salt and pepper hair. Last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt, khaki pants and black colored shoes.

It was reported that Phillip uses a wheel chair, and has a guardian.

If anyone has seen Phillip Mason or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1300 or 313-596-1340.