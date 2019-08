- The Farmington Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's assistance in finding 72-year-old Rodney James Tyler, a man with Alzheimer's.

Officials say Tyler walked away from his apartment located in the area of Shiawassee and Orchard Lake Saturday afternoon around 4:00. Tyler is also without a cell phone or does have identification.

He is described a white man who is 6'5 and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt (unknown color), black shorts, white knee-high socks and black work boots.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the City of Farmington Department of Public safety at 248-474-4700.