- The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 89-year-old Charles Askia from Washington Township.

Charles was last seen walking alone Saturday afternoon around 1:30 in the area of Van Dyke and Stanford Blvd. Police say Charles does not have a vehicle and is not believed to have a cell phone.

He is around 5’9 and weighs around 180 pounds. He has a bald head and was last seen wearing glasses, a beige coat and a beige hat.

It is unknown where Charles was headed, police say.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-469-5151.