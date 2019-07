- The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Sheldon Michael Arnold who has not been heard from since Friday around 10:45 p.m.

Officials say Arnold was scheduled to pick up a family member from work, but he did not show. After being unable to locate him, his family contacted the WCSO early Sunday morning. During the investigation, it was discovered that Arnold's car, a white Chrysler Town and Country minivan that reads 6TH MACH, was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the area of Plum Ridge in Pittsfield Township.

If you have seen Arnold, you are asked to call the WCSO at 734-994-2911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp.