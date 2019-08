- The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding 15-year-old Tyrell Banks, who was last seen Saturday at around 5:00 p.m. at his grandmother's house located in the 19000 block of Healy.

Police say he told his grandmother that he was going to play basketball at the Farwell Recreation Center, but never returned.

Tyrell was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans and gray gym shoes. He is in good physical and mental condition.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call the DPD Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1100 or 313-596-1140.