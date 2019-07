- The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a missing swimmer who was found alive in Lake St. Clair after an hours' long search.

A woman called 911 around 8:15 p.m. Monday to say that the driver of her boat had jumped off, and that she didn't know how to stop or drive the boat.

Deputies were able to find the boat on the water, jump onboard and drive it to shore. Meanwhile, others began looking for the 43-year-old man who had gone into the water.

The woman told police the two of them had been out drinking on the boat for most of the day, except to stop and eat at a restaurant. When the left the restaurant, she asked the man to take her back to shore. But she believes he got mad about that - because that's when she says he left the captain's seat while the boat was still moving and jumped into the lake.

The search for the man lasted multiple hours. Then around 1 a.m. a man in a boat drove up to a marine deputy and said he was the man they were looking for.

He told them he'd fallen overboard and then swam to Strawberry Island looking for help. When no one was there, police say he commandeered a boat and drove out to the emergency boats in the water.

MORE COVERAGE: Missing swimmer found alive after jumping into Lake St. Clair

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the matter is closed and no charges will be sought.