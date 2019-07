- A mother is accused of stealing from a makeup store while she had a young child with her.

Police were called to the Ulta Beauty Store on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township after employees accused the mother of stealing.

Police say 26-year-old Amela Lomeli, of Pontiac, can be seen on surveillance video unzipping the girl's backpack and putting stuff inside. Police say tried to steal about $400 worth of items.

Police say Lomeli admitted to them that hid the stuff in her daughter's backpack.

She's now charged with retail fraud.