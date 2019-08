- He has his hands resting on his head, holding back tears.

"He was all giggling and talking," said Christopher Davis. "It's really hard to lose my brother."

Then tears.

That's Deshun Montgomery's younger brother, grieving over the death of his older brother. While uncertainty around the crime remains, there's another part of the story that has further unnerved Montgomery's mom.

It's a conversation she had with him the day before his body was found.

"It just messed me up because I just seen my son Monday evening. He dropped his baby off to me and he was talking some stuff I didn't believe he was saying," said Stephanie Hart. "He kept saying he believed in the devil and I told him you can't believe in the devil, you have to believe in God."

That was on Aug. 5. On Aug. 6, Montgomery's body was found shot multiple times at 8 a.m..

"When they showed me, I didn't believe it was because it didn't look like him," Hart said. "They truly rearranged my son's face. My son had perfect pretty teeth and he don't have no teeth but one in his mouth right now."

Montgomery was 20 years old when he died. He was last seen at King Richard and Merlin Street. There were no weapons near the scene.

"I'm just trying to be strong for my sister, but it's really hard," said Kandice Hart. "That was my nephew, butIi have been around him. That's like my son."

Police don't know anything, but are hoping someone does. If you do, please contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK UP.